Major expansion planned for Tri-County YMCA in Ferdinand

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-County YMCA officially has announced plans for a major 11,000 square foot expansion of their Ferdinand facility.
The Tri-County YMCA serves Dubois, Spencer and Perry counties.
The facility opened in 2011, and officials say they’ve had significant growth in both membership and program participation.
In 2018, the YMCA served: 2,400 members (35% increase), 2,200 program participants, accommodated 57,300 Wellness Center visits (26% increase), over 400 kids in Summer Camps at three locations, and over 200 youth in After School programs at four locations.
They say a new 5,000 square foot Wellness Center will double the size of the current center, and a new 5,000 square foot Program Center will also be added.
YMCA officials say they have raised over $1.9 million toward their capital campaign goal of $2.3 million.
“We are so pleased and grateful for the tremendous support we have received from leaders throughout the community”, said Mike Steffe, Executive Director. “We will continue to work hard over the next few months to raise the additional $400,000 needed to complete the project.”
For more information on how you can support the Ys capital campaign, go to their website.
The target date to begin construction of the new 11,000 square foot addition is early 2020.
