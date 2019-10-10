Ivy Tech hosting one-stop-shop for incoming students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech is offering a one-stop-shop for incoming students.
They are hosting an “Express Enrollment Day” on Thursday. Students can meet their advisors, get help completing their financial aid forms and registering for classes.
Students should bring the following items to Express Enrollment:
1) Government-issued ID
2) Tax information for 2017 (Ivy Tech code 009917)
3) SAT/ACT/PSAT scores for high school and or college transcripts - if available
4) Idea of what he/she would like to study
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Evansville campus. Students could potentially enroll all in one day and be ready to start classes Monday.
