Greenville church leaders working to save their building

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church are working to save their more than 100-year-old building.
Leaders say the church building was getting a new roof last month. Crews say they found the support beams were deteriorating.
Now they tell us they are working with their insurance company and architects to see if they can save the building.
For now, they tell us they have moved their services to the annex next door.
They say their next move has not been decided. But regardless, they tell us the church is not the building, it’s the people.
