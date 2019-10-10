Another Spencer Co. family loses home because of fire

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two families lost their homes because of fires in less than a week in Spencer County.
We told you about the fire that happened Tuesday night in Santa Claus, but just a few days before, there was a fire in Richland.
Homeowner Lisa Harmon says it happened Saturday afternoon on W. Jessee Street.
She says her 15-year-old daughter and her friend were outside when they heard the fire alarms.
She was able to get out all of their pets, except for one kitten.
Lisa says the fire department found the kitten and gave it oxygen. She says it was not burned.
The homeowner says fire officials didn’t have an exact cause of the fire, but the home is destroyed.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.