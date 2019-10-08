Windy Thursday, Rainy Friday, Chilly Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Perfect fall weather will give way to more active weather Thursday through Saturday. On Thursday, clouds will increase and winds will pick up out of the southwest. Temps will rise into the lower 80s by afternoon for the warmest day of the week. A cold front will push through by Friday and spread rain across the Tri-State. Temps will peak around 70 and then fall into evening as winds shift around to the northwest. Sharply colder for Saturday with some early clouds and highs in the lower 60s. Dry through the middle of next week.