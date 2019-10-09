West Side Nut Club Fall Festival half pot reaches $100K

West Side Nut Club Fall Festival half pot reaches $100K
By Jill Lyman | October 9, 2019 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 3:45 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just the half way mark of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, and the half pot is already at six figures.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday it reached the $100,000 mark.

Those who participate get a ticket with their exclusive numbers. Then, seconds later, a twin ticket is printed in a secure location and dropped into a large bin where they will accumulate until it’s time to pick the winner.

You must be 18 to play.

Tickets are one for $5, three for $10, 20 for $20, and 50 for $40.

The live drawing will be held Saturday night at 9 p.m. on the Bosse Stage.

The winner is not required to be present.

You can keep up with the half pot total here.

