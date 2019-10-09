Victim recalls American Legion shooting

Sheree has been working at the legion for less than six months as a cook. Sunday morning just before 3 a.m., police responded to the American Legion on Chestnut street, where police confirm five people were shot.
Sheree got out of the hospital just hours before she sat down with 14 News and recalled what happened.
She told us she was leaving to go home and load up the car when it happened.
“Somebody walked up on us, and he had on a red sweatshirt, and a hoodie and he had his hands in his pockets,” Sheree said.
Sheree told us the man was 37-year-old Keymo Johnson, who had been kicked out of the legion earlier for getting in an argument.
Sheree said after he approached her, he got in another argument with one of the victims, and it escalated quickly.
“Pop, and then I turn around and start running cause I heard gunshots and then I look down and I see I’m bleeding,” Sheree said.
Sheree was hit by pellets, wounding her in several places.
“I have shots by my lungs, I have one by a main artery in my heart I have two by my esophagus and voice box," she said.
Police arrested Keymo Johnson minutes after the shooting.
He is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
