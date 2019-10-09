Twitter says it mistakenly shared users’ phone numbers for advertising

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it mistakenly used the phone numbers and email addresses people provided for security purposes to show advertisements to its users. The company said Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, that it “inadvertently” used the emails and phone numbers to let advertisers match people to their own marketing lists. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Source: Matt Rourke)