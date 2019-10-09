Students get look at life as immigrant during simulation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school students from all over the city made their way to Harrison High School to participate in an immigration simulation.
This activity placed students into families creating a real-life scenario of becoming a citizen. Students had to learn languages, trade for food, and go through pretend health screenings.
At any time a group could be sent to jail if they were caught without their documents or for forging them.
All students got an inside look at immigration, but for some, the experience hit close to home.
“I personally have family that are immigrants and are trying to escape Syria," explained Katia Hamzwsky, 11th grad Harrison student. "You don’t realize that people right at this second are going through this and they’re having culture shock.”
Harrison High School was able to put on this event thanks to a $2,500 grant and with the help of students from the University of Evansville.
