Madisonville receiving money for resurfacing of city streets

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville is receiving money for resurfacing of some city streets.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday $334,630 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on 13 city streets.
Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures. The repairs will improve the condition of the aging roads and increase the safety for motorists who travel the route to access schools and more than 400 homes and businesses.
The funding will resurface portions of the following roads:
- Valley Road
- Anne Road
- North Church Street
- North Madison Avenue
- Richmond Drive
- North Franklin
- West Broadway
- Hiawatha Drive
- South Church Street
- South/North Seminary
- Choctaw Driver
- Sugg Street (CS 1102)
- Berry Drive (CS 1209)
The City of Madisonville is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the project.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.