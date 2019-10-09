Hoopfest set for Thursday evening on UE campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Hoopfest presented by Heritage Federal Credit Union is just a day away as fans of the University of Evansville men’s and women’s basketball teams will have their first opportunity to see the 2019-20 squads on court.
Meeks Family Fieldhouse on the UE campus will host the event with doors set to open at 5 p.m. with the event tipping off at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 with ALL proceeds going to the United Way. Limited tickets remain and admission will be cut off when the fieldhouse has reached capacity. The first 250 fans will receive a free clear bag that can be used during UE games at the Ford Center this season.
Tomorrow’s Hoopfest schedule is as follows:
- 5 p.m. – Doors open and season tickets are available for pickup
- 6 p.m. – Spirit squad introductions
- 6:05 p.m. – Team introductions
- 6:10 p.m. – 3-point shooting contest
- 6:25 p.m. – Slam dunk contest
- 6:35 p.m. – Shooting challenge contest
- 6:45 p.m. – Women’s team scrimmage
- 7:05 p.m. – Men’s team scrimmage
- 7:20 p.m. – Team autograph sessions
Taking part in the 3-point shooting contest will be Alexis Thomas, Felicia Bostrom and Kayla Casteel from the women’s team with Marcus Henderson, Devan Straub and Noah Frederking representing the men’s side. That will be followed by the slam dunk contest, which features Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz, DeAndre Williams and John Hall.
The shooting challenge contest include three teams featuring a men’s player, women’s player and three fans chosen from UE’s social media contests. Student-athletes on the three teams include: Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander/Abby Feit, Evan Kuhlman/Kaylan Coffman and K.J. Riley/Anna Newman.
Season tickets for both the men’s and women’s squads will be available for purchase at Hoopfest. Those who have already purchased their tickets can pick up their boxes at Hoopfest or at the Carson Center Ticket Office on Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Unclaimed boxes will be mailed out on Monday. Fans can also reserve their spot at the Tip Off Dinner, which is set for Thursday, October 17 at Rolling Hills Country Club.
Four mini plans will be able to be purchased tomorrow and provide several great opportunities to watch the UE men this year.
Those include:
- Beat the Birds – includes tickets for USI (10/28), Ball State (11/9), Miami Ohio (12/7) and Illinois state (2/29) – cost is $45 for corner and endzones and $75 for sideline premium
- Preview Pack – includes tickets to USI (10/28), Ball State (11/9) and IU Kokomo (11/14) – cost is $35 for corner and endzones and $65 for sideline premium
- Saturday Night Fever – includes tickets for Ball State (11/9), Murray State (12/21) and Valparaiso (1/4) - cost is $35 for corner and endzones and $65 for sideline premium
- Conference Pick 4 – includes tickets to four of UE’s nine Missouri Valley Conference games in 2020 - cost is $45 for corner and endzones and $75 for sideline premium
Hoopfest tickets are on sale now at the Carson Center Ticket Office.
