Heritage Hills remains undefeated through week 7

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills Patriots are just one of two Tri-State teams that remain undefeated through seven weeks of play.
Heritage Hills is looking to recreate 2018′s perfect regular season and conference championship, and they’re well on their way with just two games left on the slate.
Behind an offensive rushing attack that is averaging 320 yards a game and has posted 33 touchdowns this season, the Pats now look to build off the regular season momentum and advance out of their tough sectional for the first time since 2014.
“I think we understand our offense better," said Head Coach Todd Wilkerson. "Last year was the first year we implemented that offense, and this year we’re making a lot better adjustments sooner. I think we go into the games with a better understanding of what we wanna do, and then we’re just adjusting faster, so we just feel more comfortable in our offense. I think our focus is to keep improving. We’ve gotta push ourselves to get better each week because we know we have a strong sectional and have those same opponents waiting for us in the sectional.”
The Patriots will look to move to 8-0 on Friday night, meaning one step closer to securing a PAC Championship for the second year in a row.
Heritage Hills and Forest Park set to square off at Ranger Field a 6:30 p.m. Friday.
