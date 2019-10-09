Heritage Hills remains undefeated through week 7

“I think we understand our offense better," said Head Coach Todd Wilkerson. "Last year was the first year we implemented that offense, and this year we’re making a lot better adjustments sooner. I think we go into the games with a better understanding of what we wanna do, and then we’re just adjusting faster, so we just feel more comfortable in our offense. I think our focus is to keep improving. We’ve gotta push ourselves to get better each week because we know we have a strong sectional and have those same opponents waiting for us in the sectional.”