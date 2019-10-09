Henderson commission finalizes changes to fireworks ordinance

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners finalized changes in its fireworks ordinance at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
After an ordinance review on Aug. 13, a change was requested by commission members to expand the distance for the use of fireworks to 400 feet away from an animal shelter, nursing home or hospital.
Other changes in the ordinance involve restrictions on structures at fireworks retailers and the prohibition of the sale or use of sky lanterns. The latter was recommended by the Fire Department due to the nature of how they function with an open flame. The lanterns have been considered a fire hazard and banned in several states.
The ordinance change passed on first reading in September.
