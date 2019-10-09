First responders honored for rescuing boy trapped in pipe on July 4th

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of firefighters was honored on Tuesday for rescuing a 5-year-old boy from an old well pipe on the Fourth of July.
They had to think outside the box to figure out how to get the boy out of the pipe since it was too small for anyone to go down.
After several attempts, the men used a swing from a nearby playground, lowering it down to help the boy out of the old well pipe.
Seven first responders were recognized Tuesday night for their role in the rescue with family and friends taking pictures and cheering for them.
It was a heroic act they’ve trained for, but never imagined happening, and now they say it was something they will never forget.
“For them to understand actually what we went through is hard. But uh, everyone that was there, it’s something that we will remember our whole careers, you know. The rest of our lives we’ll remember that run and luckily little Leo is going to see another Fourth of July," said Captain Rich Scheller.
The first responders received different levels of awards based on their role in that rescue, but whatever their role, Captain Scheller said they couldn’t have done it without the whole team.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.