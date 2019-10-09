Fall Festival’s King and Queen Contest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night was a crowd favorite at the Fall Festival, the King and Queen Contest.
Local eighth graders at area schools vote on who the candidates will be. Then they take the main stage, getting judged on a variety of things.
The Queen receives a tiara, a trophy and a dozen roses.
Helfrich Park Stem Academy’s Emma Fields and Conner Herron were named 2019 Queen and King winners.
The remaining contestants will be second runners-up and receive trophies.
