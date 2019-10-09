Death investigation underway after man found in partially submerged vehicle

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A death investigation is underway in Hopkins County.
The sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Marshall Neisz, of Dawson Springs, was found Saturday night in a partially submerged vehicle in the Trade Water River, near the Caldwell / Hopkins County line on Olney Rd.
Neisz was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office says the case is still being investigated and they are waiting on the autopsy report.
