Another beautiful day today, rain and a cooldown on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this morning under clear skies. Once the sun rises, temperatures will climb through the 50s and 60s this morning, breaking into the lower 70s by lunchtime. Our temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon as the sunshine continues.
Once the sun sets, the temperatures will quickly fall back through the 70s and into the 60s, bottoming out in the upper 50s by Thursday morning under increasing clouds.
It looks like we will see more clouds than sunshine Thursday. Despite the clouds, it will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. There is a slight chance of rain Thursday night, but most of the rain will hold off until Friday.
Scattered showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. Unfortunately, this will likely impact what is typically one of the busier days at the Nut Club Fall Festival, but the good news is that we do not expect any severe weather. In total, most of us will likely pick up somewhere between 0.1 and 0.5” of rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
It is possible some of that rain could linger over into very early Saturday morning, but we will most likely be dry before sunrise, and most of Saturday will be sunny. However, it will be rather chilly with high temperatures only making it into the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
