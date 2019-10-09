Another beautiful day today, rain and a cooldown on the way

Scattered showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. Unfortunately, this will likely impact what is typically one of the busier days at the Nut Club Fall Festival, but the good news is that we do not expect any severe weather. In total, most of us will likely pick up somewhere between 0.1 and 0.5” of rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.