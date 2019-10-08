USI Womens Basketball Media Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the 2018-2019 season, the Screaming Eagles had another solid season, posting a 20-9 regular-season record before an early bow out of the GLVC Tournament to rival Bellarmine.
After losing a strong senior class to graduation, Head Coach Rick Stein has added four new freshmen and a handful of transfer to his roster.
Despite the new faces and new team identity, the Eagles are ready and locked in for another winning season.
“Every year you lose a lot of good seniors, there’s no way around it," said Coach Stein. "We lost good players, we don’t need anybody to be what our senior class was last year, we need to be as good as they can be, come in here and set the tone in a different way. Again, I don’t know what the strengths of this basketball team is gonna be yet, I do know that it’s gonna have to be defense and rebounding we say that every year but for our team to be good, we have to continue to guard and we have to continue to rebound the ball.”
“I think we can be a top contender in the conference," said Emma DeHart, a junior guard. "I think that’s definitely the goal: make it to the conference tournament and compete for a championship. Kinda put last year behind you, it’s kinda hard to do that when you have returners, I think that’s a good thing because we can drop what negativity we had and bring more positivity and I think that’s really exciting.”
The USI women’s team will open up 2019 with an exhibition at the University of Kentucky.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.