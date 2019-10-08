USI ranked 20th in preseason poll

The Screaming Eagles, who also received votes in the new NCAA.com Division II Preseason Top 25, are coming off of an outstanding run through the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament, culminating in a NCAA II Midwest Regional Championship and a final four appearance at the NCAA II Elite Eight last spring at the Ford Center. USI finished the 2018-19 campaign with a 26-9 overall record and was third in the GLVC with a 13-5 league record.