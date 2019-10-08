USI ranked 20th in preseason poll

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball was ranked 20th in the Division II Bulletin Preseason Top 25 poll. This is the first time USI has been ranked in a preseason poll since 2013 when it was 18th in the NABC Top 20 and 23rd in the Division II Bulletin.
The Screaming Eagles, who also received votes in the new NCAA.com Division II Preseason Top 25, are coming off of an outstanding run through the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament, culminating in a NCAA II Midwest Regional Championship and a final four appearance at the NCAA II Elite Eight last spring at the Ford Center. USI finished the 2018-19 campaign with a 26-9 overall record and was third in the GLVC with a 13-5 league record.
The Eagles return senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell (Bowling Green, Kentucky), who averaged a13.3 points per game, and junior forward Emmanuel Little (Indianapolis, Indiana), who averaged 11.5 points per game and a team-high 7.3 rebounds per outing. Caldwell also averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during the 2019 post-season, while Little posted 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds during the team’s tournament run.
USI officially opens practice on October 15 before going on the road for exhibition games at the University of Evansville October 28 at the Ford Center and Purdue University November 1 in Lafayette, Indiana.
Division II Bulletin Preseason Top 25
1. NW Missouri St.
2. UC San Diego
3. Nova Southeastern
4. So. Nazarene
5. Valdosta St.
6. West Liberty
7. Bellarmine
8. Northern State
9. Lincoln Memorial
10. Augusta
11. Indiana (Pa.)
12. West Texas A&M
13. Bentley
14. Jefferson
15. Colorado Mines
16. Ashland
17. Queens (NC)
18. Christian Brothers
19. Missouri Southern
20. Southern Indiana
21. Morehouse
22. Findlay
23. Bridgeport
24. Seattle Pacific
25. Slippery Rock
