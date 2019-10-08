USI Mens Basketball Media Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just under a month away before the first college basketball teams around the Tri-State take the court for the 2019 and 2020 season.
All that excitement tipped off Monday at USI Basketball Media Day.
The Screaming Eagles are coming off a historic season that saw a GLVC Championship, a win in the Elite Eight here in Evansville and of course an appearance in the Division Two Final Four.
Leading the way for the team last year was an incredible senior trio: USI’s all-time leading scorer, Alex Stein, plus Nate Hansen and Jacob Norman.
So without the prolific players of last year, Rodney Watson and the Eagles look to cement their status as a perennial Division Two program with the goal to win a National Championship.
“To win a National Championship, that’s what’s on our mind all the time, that’s where our eyes are locked in," said Coach Watson. "Coach Pearl set that standard very high in the ’90s, Coach Herdes did a great job continuing it and for us, there’s just one, there’s a lot of things on the way. For this program, there’s really one blue banner that we’re all going after. We have an outstanding team, a great group of guys that are very locked in and wanting more then what they experienced last year.”
“Last year was very exciting for us, it was good for the community, getting to the Final Four, it’s always fun for that," said Kobe Caldwell, senior guard/forward. "Right now our mindset is just not to get complacent, of course, we’re excited for last year and going there, but we wanna go further than that and I think that all of the guys we’ve got, their mindset is like that too.”
USI men’s team will scrimmage cross-town rival UE on Monday, October 28 at the Ford Center.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.