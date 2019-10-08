Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 7

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week seven.
- Drew Day - Forest Park
- 33 carries for 222 yards
- 1 touchdown
- Phoenix Rodgers - Heritage Hills
- 6 rushes for 84 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- 7 tackles
- 1 interception
- Jeriah Hightower - Madisonville
- 9 carries for 259 yards
- 4 touchdowns
- Tre’jon Evans - Central
- 5 catches for 97 yards
- 1 touchdown
- 1 interception
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week seven Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
