Picture-perfect weather through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant conditions will linger through Thursday across the Tri-State. Highs will rise to near 80 by Thursday and overnight lows will go from the upper 40s on Wednesday to the upper 50s on Thursday. A vigorous cold front will push in from the west on Thursday night. Strong southwest winds will develop, along with a band of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms on Friday. Rain will move out by Saturday, and it will be much cooler during the day with highs in the upper 50s.
