Muhlenberg Co. authorities looking for escaped inmate

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from work release.
Kentucky State Police say 44-year-old Thomas Vaught left the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center just after 9 Monday night.
Troopers say he then stole a 2004 Dodge Ram truck that has a toolbox, a diesel tank in the bed and a UK license plate on the front.
Officials say Vaught was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and orange pants.
If you have any information about Vaught’s location, you’re asked to call police.
