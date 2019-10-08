Muhlenberg Co. authorities looking for escaped inmate

October 8, 2019 at 5:16 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 5:16 AM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from work release.

Kentucky State Police say 44-year-old Thomas Vaught left the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center just after 9 Monday night.

Troopers say he then stole a 2004 Dodge Ram truck that has a toolbox, a diesel tank in the bed and a UK license plate on the front.

Officials say Vaught was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt and orange pants.

If you have any information about Vaught’s location, you’re asked to call police.

