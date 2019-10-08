Man fires shotgun after trying to break into house, police say

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in the Muhlenberg County Jail accused in an attempted burglary.
The Greenville Police Department says Mark Johnson tried to break into a family member’s house on South Main Street but then ran into the woods. That’s when officers say he fired shots from a shotgun.
No one was hurt, but officers found Johnson and Misty Neal near the Greenville Water Treatment Plant.
Johnson is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, running from police, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Neal is facing charges of evading police.
