Man arrested after Evansville chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after a chase in Evansville.
State police say a trooper was patrolling in the area of the Lloyd Expressway and St. Joseph Avenue late Monday night when he saw a vehicle with expired registration. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle on Ray Becker Parkway near Ohio Street.
ISP says the vehicle stopped just south of Ohio Street, but when the trooper got out of his vehicle the driver drove off southwest on Ray Becker Parkway and refused to stop.
State police say the driver continued south on Barker Avenue after running a red light and then turned east on Dennison Street. That’s where the suspect stopped at a dead-end and ram away from the vehicle.
After a brief search, an Evansville Police K-9 found and arrested the driver without further incident.
ISP says the driver was identified as 23-year-old Kevin Washington, 29, of Evansville.
We’re told Washington did not have a valid driver’s license and he was driving while impaired. He is facing a long list of charges including driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
