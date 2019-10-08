Expungement Expo held in Madisonville to help people find jobs

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Some people in Madisonville are getting a second chance at jobs.
The Economic Development Corporation held an expo offering to seal people’s criminal records.
Expo officials said people going through expungement often need help getting back into the workforce or going back to high school.
Those who attended the event go the chance to meet with local attorneys and perform free background checks.
Employers from around the Tri-State were also there to give a hand with the job application process and help them get back on their feet.
“A lot of times we are their first, so to speak, stepping stone, back into normalcy I guess you could say," said Tabitha Peters, human resources with Tyson. "So it is rewarding whenever people do come in, and they stick with it and all that good stuff.”
Officials from Western Kentucky Workforce said their office is opened year-round to help people looking for work.
