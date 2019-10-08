Evansville Mayor: Announcement coming about 41/Washington pedestrian crossing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says his office in in negotiations with INDOT over the pedestrian crossing at Highway 41 and Washington.
He says there will be an announcement in the near future.
The push for a safer crossing has been discussed for decades.
The NAACP even circulated a petition a few years back, and local activists started another one earlier this year.
Mayor Winnecke has sent letters and had meetings with INDOT in the past, and they have denied funding.
Community members say the crossing is a danger for students walking to and from Bosse High School.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.