Early voting underway in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting kicked off Tuesday in Indiana.
The election office had two dozen early voters cast ballots before 1 p.m.
If you want to vote “absentee in person”, you can do so at the Election office in the Civic Center.
The hours for voting are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday through Friday until November 3.
Election officials say they are preparing for big turnouts.
“We send the same amount of machines. We basically have the same amount of workers at each of those locations. So the preparations are the same. We prepare as if every voter that is eligible in the city is going to come out and vote. So we’re ready for them,” said Circuit Court Clerk Carla Hayden.
Library locations will be open for voting starting two weeks before the election.
Saturday voting will be available two weeks before election day.
