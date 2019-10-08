Date set for income tax vote in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Council members have set a date to take a vote on a possible income tax increase.
Officials tell us it would be part of the safety tax and would be used for a jail expansion project.
Right now, the rate is .7%
County Council members say the increase would make it .9%
That would be $50 more a year for someone making close to the county average of $25,000.
The possible increase was discussed Tuesday at the council’s meeting.
Members tell us the vote is set for October 22 at a 6 p.m.
