Date set for income tax vote in Gibson Co.
Gibson County Jail (Source: WFIE Archives)
By Jill Lyman | October 8, 2019 at 12:54 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 12:54 PM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Council members have set a date to take a vote on a possible income tax increase.

Officials tell us it would be part of the safety tax and would be used for a jail expansion project.

Right now, the rate is .7%

County Council members say the increase would make it .9%

That would be $50 more a year for someone making close to the county average of $25,000.

The possible increase was discussed Tuesday at the council’s meeting.

Members tell us the vote is set for October 22 at a 6 p.m.

