Cold Start; Brighter Skies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After temps soared into the mid to upper 90′s last week...temps have cratered into the mid-40′s this morning. Temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon into the lower 70’s under sunny skies.
Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday as high temps reach the upper 70’s. The warm-up continues on Thursday with high temps in the low to mid-80’s.
Decent chances for rain and a few thunderstorms on Friday along a much stronger cold front. High temps in the upper 70’s but high temps will drop into the upper 50’s on Saturday along with a slight chance of rain.
