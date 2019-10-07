Roof leaks again at Gibson Co. Senior Center

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Senior Center is dealing with a leaky roof after Sunday night’s rain.
Just two weeks ago, the center flooded when a storm ripped away a temporary tarp covering the building during a roof replacement project.
The water from Sunday night’s rain leaked in the chapel and dining room areas.
Officials tell us they believe the new roof had a leaky seal.
Fortunately, repairs hadn’t begun from the first leak yet.
“We’ve been taking bids and been contacting different people on how to fix and who can help us get things fixed from the first time,” said Gibson County Senior Center Board VP Jancey Smith. “We didn’t have any work already in progress and complete. So it’s not like we’re starting over. We just keep getting delayed on getting it fixed and getting it open.”
Officials say they’ll keep offering transportation for seniors while the building is restored.
They hope to be able to offer daily programs again in about a month.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.