Reitz boys tennis team remains undefeated, wins 2nd straight sectional title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In 2018, the Reitz boys tennis program won its first-ever sectional championship. With most of last year’s team coming back, they came into the 2019 season with very high expectations.
The Panthers team remained unbeaten at 19-0 after winning their second-straight sectional championship on Saturday three sets to two over North Posey.
Reitz did so by winning all three of their singles matches where they have been absolutely dominant all season long.
All three of their singles players, Dylan Brown, William Hays and Jordan Wilson are undefeated on the year. This incredible accomplishment has helped propel them to another trip to the regionals.
“I’ve never coached a team that’s had this many undefeated players this late in the season," said Head Coach Cole Claybourn. "I’ve had a couple good number one singles players in my past, but to have all three of our singles players undefeated so far, that’s why we haven’t lost any matches. We have three players that at most schools could all be a number one player, and fortunately, they’re all on our side. We feel like we match up with anybody pretty well just cause we have those three.”
“It definitely helps that we didn’t lose at all during the regular season, so we have a lot more confidence going into the postseason," said Jordan Wilson, number three singles. "Reitz hasn’t really been known for tennis that much in the past, and it’s awesome to be a part of such an historic event.”
“It’s progressed a lot,” said Dylan Brown, number one singles. “We’ve been putting in a lot of work in practices and we have good coaches and we have good hitting partners and that helps us a lot.”
Reitz takes on North on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
