Reitz boys tennis team remains undefeated, wins 2nd straight sectional title

“I’ve never coached a team that’s had this many undefeated players this late in the season," said Head Coach Cole Claybourn. "I’ve had a couple good number one singles players in my past, but to have all three of our singles players undefeated so far, that’s why we haven’t lost any matches. We have three players that at most schools could all be a number one player, and fortunately, they’re all on our side. We feel like we match up with anybody pretty well just cause we have those three.”