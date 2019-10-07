Man wanted by EPD for years on child porn charges booked into jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted by Evansville police for years on child porn charges is now behind bars.
According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail website, 63-year-old Michael John Grimm was booked Sunday afternoon on charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
Grimm was a research and development engineer for Berry Plastics before he was fired in February 2016 because he was intoxicated at work.
Police say when supervisors cleared out his desk, they found five thumb drives and/or SD cards that contained around 1,000 pornographic images. They say some of them showed children under the age of 18.
Police say they weren’t able to talk to Grimm because he moved out of his apartment within a month of the report being filed. They say he did not leave a forwarding address with the post office. Homes in Michigan and Ohio were checked, but Grimm was nowhere to be found.
We don’t yet know the details of how Grimm was caught, but he is now being held in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail on a $10,000 bond.
