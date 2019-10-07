Lady Aces Volleyball on pace to have one of its best seasons in program history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Aces volleyball team has a chance to have its first winning season since 2010 and at 12-4, they already have more wins than last year’s 10.
They’re on pace for one of the best seasons in program history. They’re doing this despite a coaching change late in the offseason, in which Manolo Concepcion left and Fernando Morales was named interim head coach.
The Lady Aces have won two pre-conference tournaments and currently sit 3-2 in league play.
“Our confidence level’s been really high since before we started conference," said Morales, interim head coach. "We went to UNI and had a chance to win, and then coming here and showing Illinois State that we are gonna have a chance to win against any opponent it’s just big for our girls and boosting their confidence.”
“Coming into this season, we really just had that goal in mind of we want to get to conference like we want to be in the tournament, and we’ve been grinding since the season ended last year and now it’s finally paying off," said Allana Mcinnis, Aces junior setter. "It’s nice right now because it’s like showing the conference like we actually can compete with you.”
Aces volleyball travels to Indiana State on Friday.
