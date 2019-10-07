Fall Festival 2019 kicks off Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is the first day of the 2019 Fall Festival!
The 98th annual festival will shut down West Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe for the rest of the week.
It’s not just people here in the Tri-State who look forward to this time every year, according to the festival website, Nut Clubbers are expecting more than 200,000 people to come down for this year’s festival.
It’s the 98th anniversary of the Fall Festival, and it’s not just business as usual for the Nut Clubbers. There is a new half pot raffle going on this week, there’s a brand new ride called “The Extreme”, and there are two new food booths coming to the festival this year.
Matre Dei Baseball and Reitz Baseball are combining to form a new booth and that also makes room for a booth from the Hadi Shrine to come in this year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.