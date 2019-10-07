Evansville Fire Departments get 10K safe drug disposal pouches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The safe drug disposal program in Indiana is expanding.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says it’s a partnership with the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) Indiana and the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana (PFFUI).
The expansion will provide Indiana fire departments with an additional donation of 75,000 safe drug disposal pouches to help fire departments across the state in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
“I am proud of the efforts of RALI Indiana and the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana to help curb the opioid epidemic across Indiana,” said Mayor Winnecke. “With these additional pouches, Evansville fire departments will be able to distribute the preventative pouches to our local communities, allowing more Hoosiers to easily and safely dispose of unused prescription medication from their own homes.”
Evansville Fire Departments are receiving 10,000 safe drug disposal pouches and they will distribute them to visitors at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville.
“As first responders, we are on the front lines of this epidemic every day,” said Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly. “These pouches are a critical step in helping end this devastation by preventing someone prone to addiction from ever trying their first opioid. We’ve got to take everything we’ve got – no matter how large or small – to end this crisis.”
“Thank you to the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana and RALI Indiana for their continued efforts to help those affected by this epidemic,” said State Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville). “This partnership plays a critical role in helping to end this crisis and save countless lives. We cannot slow down – we must continue our efforts until anyone battling addiction has the resources they need to recover.”
Launched in July 2018, RALI Indiana is a diverse coalition of business and community leaders, patient organizations and other health care stakeholders dedicated to finding and supporting solutions to end the opioid epidemic. RALI Indiana has partnered with PFFUI to address opioid misuse in Indiana, to educate communities about the importance of safe drug disposal and to oversee the distribution of drug disposal pouches.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.