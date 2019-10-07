EPD responds to 3rd shooting in one day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police responded to another shooting in Evansville Sunday night.
It was the third crime involving gun violence in the city in just one day.
Police tell us they responded to a shots-fired call near Bartlett and Oregon just before 11 p.m.
Authorities say a victim did show up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. There’s no word yet on that person’s condition.
Our crew on the scene did see a man in handcuffs, but police tell us no arrests have been made.
We’ll keep you updated.
