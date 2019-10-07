Fire officials: Tree limb on power line causes house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was sent to a home late Monday afternoon.
A fire broke out shortly before 3:15 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Reis Ave.
Officials say a crew was trimming a tree behind the home and lost control of a limb.
It hit some power lines and caused the circuits in the house to become hot.
Officials say there was fire in all three floors. They say it had recently been remodeled and was for sale.
No one was hurt.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.