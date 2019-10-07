Azzip Pizza shows plans for new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Azzip is set to open a new North side location in Evansville.
Representatives from Azzip met with the Area Planning Commision, and they got to see drawings of what the new restaurant will look like.
It’s going-in where Zoup used to be, next to Starbucks on First Avenue.
It will seat 50 - 60 people, and will have outdoor seating.
They still need final approval from Area Planning Commision.
Azzip says that they have been getting requests for a North side location.
“We think that this will be a good location for us. It will be a smaller footprint than most of our other stores. We think that this will still be a very viable opportunity for us,” said Azzip Director of Facilities Dan Niemeier.
The northside restaurant should open sometime late this year.
Azzip is also planning to open a store in Greenwood in early 2020.
