USI Men’s Soccer Struggles at Drury

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer struggled with Drury University and fell 4-0 Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Missouri. The Eagles see their record go to 3-4-2 overall and 3-3-1 in the GLVC, while Drury goes to 6-4-0, 4-3-0 GLVC.
USI could not get on track defensively, trailing 2-0 after the first half and allowing another two goals in the second half, in the 4-0 loss. The Eagles were outshot, 11-7 overall and 4-1 on-goal.
The Eagles will have to regroup on the road when they start the second half of a four-match road swing Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a visit to William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. USI completes its longest road trip of the year October 13 when it makes a stopover at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri for a 2:30 p.m. match-up.
USI leads the all-time series with WJC, 4-3-1, and have won the four of the last five, including last season’s regular season match, 2-0, at Strassweg Field. USI senior forward Eric Ramirez (Vincennes, Indiana) scored both the Eagles’ goals in last fall’s victory.
Rockhurst has had the upper hand with the Eagles all-time, leading, 21-2-3. USI broke a eight-match winless streak to Rockhurst, 2-1, during the 2018 regular season match at home on goals by Ramirez and senior midfielder Sean Rickey (Columbia, Illinois). The Hawks, however, bounced back to defeat the Eagles in the GLVC Tournament, 3-1, at Strassweg Field.
