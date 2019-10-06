Southern Indiana Honor Flight veterans welcomed home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southern Indiana veterans landed in Evansville Saturday night after being honored for a day in Washington D.C.
Hundreds of people from throughout the community spent their Saturday night at Evansville Regional Airport to welcome them home.
People from around the Tri-State wanted to come out and show their support for the veterans coming home from their trip. They cheered, held up signs and shook the hands of each veteran, thanking them for their service.
Merle Mullis, 81, who was on Saturday’s Honor Flight, told 14 News that it was something he’s always wanted to do. He said he feels lucky to be given the opportunity.
“I seen it on tv and I belong to the American Legion on Saint Meinrad and I got my application through them and I mailed that in, in January," Mullis said. "At first they said I’d have to wait cause they’d take the World War Two and Korean veterans first. And then a month later they called me and told me I’d been chosen.”
Merle also said he would suggest it to any veteran to apply to be a part of the Honor Flight.
