Rain chances continue into Monday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After nearly six weeks of dry weather, it is finally raining in the Tri-State! Scattered showers will likely continue throughout the night, and a few thunderstorms are possible. Severe storms are unlikely, but some of the rain tonight may be rather heavy and could cause minor flooding issues, mainly in western Kentucky. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
Some of the rain will linger over into early Monday morning, mainly over the southeastern half of the Tri-State, but it looks like we will be mostly dry by about 8 or 9 a.m. The clouds will clear out through the rest of the morning, and sunshine returns by the afternoon. Despite the increasing sunshine, Monday will be rather cool with high temperatures around 70° and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
The sunshine continues Tuesday as high pressure settles into our region. Temperatures will be very seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
As that high pressure system moves east, our winds will shift and start to bring warmer air up from the south, causing our high temperatures to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday will still be mostly sunny, but a few isolated showers are possible Thursday, and rain becomes more likely Friday as a cold front approaches the Tri-State.
Behind that cold front, the rain chances will taper off and our high temperatures will drop into the low 60s Saturday with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
