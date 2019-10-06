Person shot on Riverside Drive in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating another shooting.
This one happened around 5:45 a.m. on East Riverside Drive near Fares Ave.
Dispatchers say a call came in about being shots being fired.
Police say they discovered blood, but there was no victim.
They say a person with a gunshot wound then showed up at the hospital.
Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
A few hours earlier, police say five people were shot in the parking lot of the American Legion on Chestnut.
Police say the two cases are not related.
