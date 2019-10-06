MPD: Man seriously hurt after leading police on chase in stolen car

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in the hospital after police say he led them on a chase.
Officers say they tried to pull over a driver shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday for running at stoplight at the intersection of Island Ford Road and Whittington Drive.
They say the driver would not pull over and led them on a low speed chase for about 30 minutes.
At the intersection of Onton Road and Weldon Road, police say the driver left the road and crashed into a field.
They say the driver, 31-year-old Ronald Willis, had to be flown to an Evansville hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Officers say the 1986 Chevy S-10 he was driving was stolen.
Willis is facing several charges.
Madisonville Police say they were helped by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Hanson Fire Department, and Medical Center Ambulance Service.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.