Lady Panthers Soccer “Golden” at Tiffin

TIFFIN, OH. (WFIE) - There scores early and late for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's soccer team on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers needed extra time to defeat Tiffin University 3-2. Madisyn Hunt scored twice including in overtime to end the match in double overtime.
The Panthers (3-5, 1-4 GMAC) fell behind early as the Dragons (0-8-1, 0-4-1 GMAC) picked-up an early score int the fourth minute of the match. Undaunted by the early deficit the Panthers quickly erased the blemish in the 10th minute as Natalie Hinchcliffe found Hunt quickly moving past the defense and toward the TU net.
Hunt converted to tie the match in what signaled to be a high-scoring affair. Nonetheless, both teams settled in and maneuvered their ways to intermission tied at 1-1. Taylor Rentchler was tested throughout the first period, but made six saves to keep the match equal at the break.
Hunt returned the favor to Hinchcliffe at the start of the second half. In the 47th minute Hunt found Hinchcliffe for the go-ahead score.
The Dragons continued to pressure the Panthers' net, but were met with little success in breaking the defense. Tiffin attempted 14 shots in the second period, only two being on goal. However, in the 70th minute they were able to break through again, tying the match on Sierra Besecker's goal.
Hinchcliffe looked to break the tie in the 79th minute, but her attempt was saved. The matched ended regulation in 2-2 tie. The same outcome was posted after the first extra period.
With just over three minutes left in the match the Panthers took advantage of their best chance in the final period. On a ball down the sideline an toward the corner, the Dragons' keeper Nahomi Lopez charged out form between the posts only to be caught by Hunt who converted the game-winner with ease.
Rentchler made eight saves on the day to earn the win. Hinchclife and Hunt took seven and eight shots respectively. Of those 15 shots, 11 were on goal. Hunt finished with two goals and an assist.
The Panthers will host Ursuline on Thursday. The match at Panther Field is scheduled to start at 7 PM.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.