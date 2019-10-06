Lady Eagles win Fourth Straight, with 1-0 Win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer won its fourth in a row with a 1-0 victory at Drury University Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Missouri. The Eagles go to 7-2-0 overall and are 5-2-0 GLVC, while Drury is 1-8-1 overall, 1-6-0 GLVC.
USI took the advantage early when sophomore midfielder Rachel Gray (Franklin, Tennessee) gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Grey posted her first goal of the season off a pass from junior forward Audrey Andrzejewski (St. Charles, Missouri) at 24:23.
The 1-0 lead would stand up through the intermission and the second half. Overall, USI had a 16-8 lead in shots in the match, including a 5-2 advantage in shots on-goal.
Between the posts, freshman goalkeeper Maya Etienne (Midland, Michigan) got her seventh win and sixth shutout of 2019. Etienne made two saves after facing the eight shots in the match.
The Eagles start the second half of a four-match road swing Friday at 5 p.m. when they visit the Cardinals of William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. USI completes its longest road trip of the year October 13 when it makes a stopover at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri for a noon match-up.
USI and WJC are tied 4-4-0 in the all-time series with the Eagles winning the last two, 2-0 last season at Strassweg Field and 1-0 in 2017 in Liberty. USI junior defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois) and forward Kennedy Moore had the goals in last year’s victory.
Rockhurst has had the upper hand with the Eagles all-time, leading 12-2-2. USI broke a seven-match winless streak to Rockhurst, 1-0, during the 2018 regular season match on a goal by sophomore forward Katlyn Andres (Louisville, Kentucky) and tied the Hawks, 0-0 in double-overtime during the semifinals of the GLVC Tournament. Rockhurst earned the right to advance in the GLVC Tournament on penalty kicks.
