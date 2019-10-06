Lady Eagles win Fourth Straight, with 1-0 Win

Rockhurst has had the upper hand with the Eagles all-time, leading 12-2-2. USI broke a seven-match winless streak to Rockhurst, 1-0, during the 2018 regular season match on a goal by sophomore forward Katlyn Andres (Louisville, Kentucky) and tied the Hawks, 0-0 in double-overtime during the semifinals of the GLVC Tournament. Rockhurst earned the right to advance in the GLVC Tournament on penalty kicks.