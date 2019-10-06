Lady Aces Soccer Shut out at Illinois State

NORMAL, IL. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s soccer (1-8-2, 0-1-1 MVC) team falls 3-0 on the road to Illinois State, Sunday afternoon.
Illinois State took the early lead at the 22nd minute mark and never gave it back to the Aces. The Redbirds added to the total with second half goals at the 69 and 88 minute mark.
The Aces were outshot 16-13 with six shots for aimed at goal for UE. Illinois State aimed 10 shots on goal ,with Michaela Till making seven saves in goal, moving her into a tie for fourth place in the UE career saves list (227).
The Purple Aces will be back in action at home for senior day against Drake on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.