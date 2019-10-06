KWC Football Falls at Findlay

FINDLAY, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team posted their best offensive performance of the season, eclipsing 400-yards of offense for the first time, but fell short against powerhouse University of Findlay on Saturday night by a score of 38-13.
For the first time this season, Findlay was held scoreless in the first quarter with just 67-yards of offense. Chris Mangold converted a 42-yard field goal on the Panthers first possession of the game to give Wesleyan a 3-0 lead after one.
The two teams traded field goals in the first five minutes of the second quarter, allowing Wesleyan to maintain their three-point lead. The Oilers scored a pair of touchdowns in the final six minutes to take a 17-6 lead to half time.
Findlay scored on their first drive of the second half to increase their lead to 24-6. Wesleyan's lone touchdown of the game came in the final minutes of the third quarter. Wiley Cain connected with David Florence for a 12-yard gain before De'Ondre Boggs found the end zone with a pair of 15-yard catches making it a two possession game entering the fourth quarter.
The Oilers went on to score two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for Wesleyan.
The Panthers total offense has only gone up each game, reaching 405-yards on Saturday. Landan Newman is the first Panther to rush for over 100-yards in a single game this season, reaching 107-yards including a 70-yard run late in the third quarter.
Cain nearly reached 300-yards on the night, accumulating 298-yards on 32 completions. The freshman now has 1,272-yards on the season.
Peyton Peters led the receivers with 92-yards on the night on five catches. Boggs finished with 69-yards and one touchdown.
Jalen Wilson and Josh Thompson led the defense with 12 tackles a piece. Moe Carter was right behind at 10 tackles.
The Panthers return home next week to host Tiffin University on Saturday, October 12 at 1 pm CT at Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium. The Family 4-pack is back! Fans can purchase four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips and four sodas for $25. Family 4-packs can be purchased at the front gate on game day.
