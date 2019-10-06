IHSAA boy tennis sectionals, Reitz vs North Posey

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys tennis sectionals were underway Saturday in Mount Vernon.
The Reitz Panthers came into the sectionals as the heavy favorites with a perfect 18-0 record on the season, and on Saturday they faced off against North Posey for the sectional championship.
Reitz ended up on top at the end of the day, beating North Posey 3-2, sweeping them in all three singles matches.
Panthers will move on to regionals while the Vikings’ Kihn and Koester will also advance in the doubles state tournament.
“When we started the year, we kinda knew what our potential was, and obviously we wanted to repeat as sectional champions," said Reitz Head Coach Cole Claybourn. “Our goal has always been a little bit farther than sectionals and this was the first step and we knew we had to play well today. North Poseys’ a really good team and our guys came out and played well, especially our singles players. They haven’t lost all year, so they’ve really been the backbone of our team this year.”
This is the Panthers’ second-straight sectional title, now they’ll face North in the regional semis on Tuesday.
