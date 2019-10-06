Five people shot outside American Legion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the American Legion in Evansville.
That’s on Chestnut Street.
Authorities confirm there are five total victims. They say to their knowledge, all of the victims are alive.
Police say an officer in the area heard the gunshots just before 3 a.m. and responded.
They say a person of interest was taken into custody in the area.
